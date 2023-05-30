Upper Darby bus driver charged for duct taping child, 10, on school bus: DA

article

A 10-year-old boy riding the bus to school found himself in a "dangerous" situation that officials say could land the driver behind bars.

Juliet Pratt, 54, is accused of using duct tape to tie up a 10-year-old child while driving a bus to Hillcrest Elementary School in March.

Video surveillance revealed the student was restrained with duct tape around his ankles and chest, according to officials.

"Using duct tape on a child who was already fully restrained in the vehicle’s harness was not only inexcusable, it was also dangerous. Had an accident occurred, this child would have been unable to free himself from the tape," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a press release.

The child was never seen trying to get out of his seat or move around the bus, according to investigators.

The DA's Office says Pratt bus driver used a seat belt cutter to remove the tape when they arrived at school.

She is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and assault.