Police: King of Prussia dine and dash turns into hit-and-run in cafe parking lot

Police are searching for two people who they say dined and dashed at a King of Prussia café and hit one of the café employees with their car while fleeing.

On Sunday, just before 2 p.m., the Upper Merion Township police responded to the Gateway Café on Flint Hill Road in King of Prussia for a reported vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they located an employee of the café suffering from minor injuries.

After speaking with the employee and witnesses on scene, responding officers quickly determined that a man and woman with two young children were attempting to flee the café parking lot after failing to pay for their meal.

Authorities say as the suspects tried to flee the parking lot, the employee jumped onto the hood of the suspect's car in an attempt to thwart their escape. The employee was thrown from the hood of the car and officials say the suspects fled.

The employee refused medical treatment on scene and no other employees were injured during the incident, according to police.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a newer model maroon Kia, possibly an Optima, with tinted windows and preexisting damage to the driver's side door and a temporary license plate, possibly beginning with the letters "LRS."

Witnesses told police the suspected vehicle fled southbound on Flint Road, heading towards Swedeland Road.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects and locating the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Investigation Division at 609-265-3232.