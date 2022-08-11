US Park Rangers searching for group of men wanted for assault at Independence Mall parking garage

article

U.S. Park Rangers are searching for a group of men wanted in connection with an assault at Independence Mall Historical Park.

According to the rangers, the assault happened at 2:30 a.m. on July 25.

Authorities say four unknown men assaulted two people in the parking garage located on south 2nd Street.

Security cameras captured pictures of the suspects and the agency released the images in hopes of identifying the group.

Independence Mall Historical Park is a national park that marks the founding of the United States.

The Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were both signed inside Independence Hall, which is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or anyone who was in the area during the time of the incident to contact police at 888-653-0009 or by submitting a tip online.