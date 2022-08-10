Man, vehicle sought in connection to deadly shooting of Philadelphia musician

article

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia musician.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos Wednesday of a person and a car being sought in the July 27th murder of Joelil Foy.

The suspect was seen wearing a white cap, gray and black shirt, and dark pants. Police said the suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati with a Pennsylvania license plate LSB-8726.

Foy, 27, was visiting family in South Philadelphia when he was gunned down outside a home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE

Investigators said Foy died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital from gunshot wounds to the torso and neck.

Foy was a member of the singing group ‘Brotherly Love,' an act that performed on Good Day Philadelphia in 2014 and once sang for former President Barrack Obama.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting and authorities described the investigation as "active and ongoing."