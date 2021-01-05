Vaccine rollout continues in Delaware County

Delaware County just hit 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19 as the vaccine rollout continues.

"The number one thing I want people to know we are getting vaccines in people's arms and this process is fluid," Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of the Delaware County Council, said.

Dr. Taylor says it's a large undertaking but they are committed to getting the vaccine out.

"It is going to be slow-moving in the beginning because they are trying to get through that 1st phase one and it does depend on our supply chain and infrastructure," she added.

Phase 1 includes frontline healthcare workers who are at risk of getting COVID, along with longterm care and nursing home residents.

"We're at about 4,500 doses that have been administered and remember 1A phase still has to get the second round," Dr. Taylor explained.

Advertisement

The 1B Phase would be next and includes police, firefighters, childcare staff, corrections staff, educatiors, postal workers, grocery store workers and people 75 or older. Delaware County plans on opening three mass vaccination centers.

"Our first mass vaccination center will be located in Yeadon. It's going to be our county wellness center, so we'll be doing vaccinations and we'll also be doing a little bit of COVID testing there that should be open mid-January," Dr. Taylor said.

Still, the looming question is when can anyone in Delco get the vaccine? The director of the Chester County Health Department, which oversees Delaware County, says it depends on how quickly hospitals, health centers, urgent cares, and pharmacies get the vaccines.

"As a Health Department, we will continue to apply for the maximum number of doses possible," Jeanne Casper said.

RELATED:

Frontline workers in Chester County receive COVID-19 vaccine

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter