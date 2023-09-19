Vehicles in illegal car rallies often come from outside Philadelphia: police

Investigators in Philadelphia tasked with stopping illegal and dangerous car meet-ups say often times the problematic vehicles come from outside the city.

"More often than not, our investigation leads us to vehicles registered outside the city," said Captain Jason Smith after Philly police tracked a wanted car to New Jersey.

"Vehicles we're going after are also registered to Montgomery County, Bucks County and Chester County," Smith said.

A green Dodge Charger was impounded by police after it was allegedly seen doing donuts last weekend at a car meet-up at Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

The meet-up, according to police, shutdown the intersection of Frankford and Cottman around midnight before moving to Broad and Washington two hours later.

"Police were able to arrive in marked units and take back control of the intersection from the drifters," Smith told FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Police say some of the vehicles involved in the meet-ups also often use parts from stolen and carjacked vehicles, including wheel and replacement tires.

The meet-ups, which often include cars performing donuts and burnouts in the middle of a city street, have also become known to be a danger to spectators.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows a vehicle slam into an onlooker who is sent hurling through the air. Their condition is not known, but highlights police's warning.

"We believe it's only a matter of time before somebody gets seriously injured at one of these events, if not killed," Smith said.