Victim identified in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Atlantic City, police searching for vehicle

article

Police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally hit in a crash involving a motor vehicle in Atlantic City last week.

On Thursday, November 9 at approximately 6:40 P.M., the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City area.

Llewellyn Stewart, 65, of Ventnor, N.J. has been identified as the victim by the Medical Examiner's Office.

During the incident, police say an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Bayport when it struck Stewart as he was crossing the roadway.

They say the suspect fled in the vehicle going westbound on the pike.

The 65-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Traffic going westbound on the Black Horse Pike was detoured for about three and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.

Police ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle with front end damage that would have been in the area at the time of the crash. They say it is believed to be an SUV-type vehicle with headlight damage.

In an update released Tuesday, Egg Harbor Township Police say they understand if anyone was driving in the area of the Black Horse Pike leaving Atlantic City between 6:35 P.M. and 6:45 P.M. and may have hit something because it was dark at the time. Police say they just want to make things right for the victim’s family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at (609)926-2661 or can make an anonymous report to the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1(800) 658-8477.