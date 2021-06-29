Victim shot, killed at pool party in Newark identified

article

Authorities in Delaware have identified the man killed after gunfire erupted at a pool party early Sunday morning in Newark.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Louis Court in the Salem Woods community for reports of shots fired.

Police said a 22-year-old Aaron Moore died from gunshot wounds after police and paramedics provided immediate first-aid.

Two other shooting victims, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both males were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell shared Ring doorbell footage showing people frantically running from the gunshots through a nearby yard.

The host of the party told FOX 29 that the trouble started when a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party. Neighbors say the house is known for hosting parties, but nothing violent.

The investigation has revealed that there were multiple subjects firing weapons during this incident. Detectives have learned there were dozens of witnesses to the shooting and believe several witnesses may possess cell phone video of the incident. Detectives have also learned that a white sedan with a black stripe that fled the scene may have been struck by gunfire and sustained front end damage during the shooting.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators are working to find out what sparked the gunfire.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information to contact detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by email, Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.

