1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at pool party in Newark, police say

Authorities in Delaware say a man was killed and two teens were injured when gunfire erupted at a pool party early Sunday morning in Newark.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Louis Court in the Salem Woods community for reports of shots fired.

Police said a 22-year-old man died from gunshot wounds after police and paramedics provided immediate first-aid.

Two other shooting victims, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both males were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell shared Ring doorbell footage showing people frantically running from the gunshots through a nearby yard.

The host of the party told FOX 29 that the trouble started when a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party. Neighbors say the house is known for hosting parties, but nothing violent.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators are working to find out what sparked the gunfire.

