Video: Armed suspects hold employees, customers at gunpoint during robbery of Overbrook market, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery in the Overbrook section of the city.

According to police, the gunpoint robbery occurred on February 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Wyndale Grocery Store on Wyndale Avenue.

Authorities say four armed men pulled up in a black Honda Accord and entered the store before three of them held several customers and employees at gunpoint.

As the three suspects were holding occupants of the store, a fourth suspect went behind the deli counter, assaulted an employee and stole several thousand dollars in cash, police say.

Police released surveillance video from the store, which shows customers and employees holding up their hands as the suspects pointed guns at them.

One suspect is also caught on video kicking someone in the stomach, forcing the man to drop to the ground.

A witness told authorities all four suspect were men who spoke Spanish.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.