Video: Police rescue woman from SUV submerged in Delaware River

Authorities in Gloucester City, New Jersey have released video of officers working to rescue a woman from a vehicle after it became submerged in the Delaware River.

It all unfolded on Apr. 28 at the Freedom Pier just after 1 p.m.

Police were called to the scene for a water rescue after a woman in an SUV crashed through a guardrail on the pier and into the water. The SUV ended up upside down in the water.

Body camera footage shows responding officers frantically working to rescue the driver, as multiple officers jump into the water.

After the woman was pulled from the SUV, she was loaded onto a passing boat that brought her and the officers to a floating dock nearby.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is still recovering.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.