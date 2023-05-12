Video: Reward offered for 4 suspects, car sought in West Philadelphia double homicide, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects wanted for a deadly double homicide from 2022.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on March 5, 2022, on the 1200 block of North 58th Street in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

Police say a 20-year-old was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body. They were both transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities later identified the victims as Jashir Pratt and Kevin Wade.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Surveillance video released by police shows the moments four suspects approached the two victims, firing at them.

Police say the suspects arrived at and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV last seen in the area of 51st and Westminster Avenue.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.