Video: Serial church burglar sought after vandalism in Northwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking to identify a suspect they say broke into a local church three times in the last month.

Surveillance footage caught him in the act, vandalizing Germantown Church of Brethren late last Monday night.

Video shows the suspect throwing what appears to be a computer screen across the church.

MORE HEADLINES:

The same man was also seen breaking into the church two other times, on March 19 and 21, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.