Video: Suspect still sought in February shooting death of boy, 15, in Kensington

Philadelphia police have released new video in the search for a man they say shot and killed a teenage boy nearly two months ago.

The 15-year-old was shot multiple times on the 2900 block of Ruth Street in Kensington on February 9.

He was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

Videos posted by police on Monday show a man identified by police as a suspect, as well as a suspected black BMW.

A $20,000 reward is currently being offered for any information leading to his arrest.