Suspects hold customers and employees at gunpoint during double robbery, police say

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two armed robbers they say targeted a local mini-mart last month.

Video shows the suspects walking into the Kaylee Mini-Market on Spencer Avenue with guns in their hands.

Police say they robbed the local shop on February 15, then again on February 24.

In both robberies, one suspect went behind the register and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

MORE HEADLINES:

Meanwhile, police say the other suspect held employees and customers at gunpoint until the robbery was over.

They were seen fleeing in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a broken driver's side taillight and brake light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.