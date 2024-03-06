Caught on Camera: 5 suspects engaged in North Philadelphia shootout that injured 2

Intense surveillance video of a double shooting was released by Philadelphia police as they work to track down the suspects.

The video shows a car pulling into a parking lot, behind a parked SUV. Just as the vehicle begins to come to a stop, gunfire can be heard erupting and two gunmen wearing black enter the frame.

Dozens of shots can be heard and muzzles can be seen flashing.

The two suspects in black continue firing as two men in the car begin to return fire with weapons of their own before emerging from the car and continuing to fire back.

MORE HEADLINES:

A fifth suspect then enters the frame, appearing to have run from a second SUV that had stopped at the entrance to the parking lot.

The gunfire finally comes to a stop and the sedan and second SUV leave the parking lot. Two suspects then flee the scene on foot.

Related article

The wild, dramatic and dangerous encounter unfolds in a matter of 16 seconds.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the eye and is in critical condition, while a 42-year-old man is stable after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Philadelphia police ask anyone with information regarding the five men or the incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.