Videos: More suspects still sought weeks after Philadelphia looting chaos

It's been nearly a month since groups of looters took to the streets of Philadelphia to rampage stores across the city, and police are still looking for those responsible.

On Friday, police released another batch of videos showing several suspects ransacking local businesses during the two-day crime spree last month.

An Aldi in Crescentville; Mavis Tire, Walgreens and Auto Zone in South Philadelphia and Nicetown; and a gas station in West Philadelphia all fell victim to looters in the most recent video drop.

Surveillance footage shows groups smashing doors and windows before rushing the stores and clearing shelves.

One video caught several suspects breaking into casinos games in a gas station vestibule, stomping on them as they topple to the ground.

These videos come just a day after the DA's Office announced two arrests in connection to the looting of a pharmacy in West Philadelphia last month.

Nearly 70 adults and five juveniles have been charged so far, however, city officials vow that more charges were imminent.



