Vineland Public School buildings closed Thursday, all classes canceled in 'abundance of caution'

article

A New Jersey school district has announced that all classes have been canceled and all of its buildings will be closed Thursday.

Vineland Public Schools made the announcement late Wednesday night and say the move was made in an ‘abundance of caution.’ A specific reason for the closures and cancellations was not immediately known.

The closure also includes all of the district’s pre-school.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials instructed staff and students to remain home unless otherwise directed, and say there will also be no remote learning.

In their announcement, the district added that they would share more information on the closure when it became available.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter