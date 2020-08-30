Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

article

Two men are dead and two others are hospitalized following a rash of shootings overnight in Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue shortly after midnight for reports of a shooting. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot eight times in the chest by an unknown shooter.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are also investigating a suspected shootout in North Philadelphia that left one man dead and another in critical condition

Investigators say a man in a car and another man were shooting at each other on the 2700 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, the man inside the car attempted to flee the scene and crashed into a home a few blocks away.

Advertisement

The man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say they do not know which of the two men opened fire first. A gun has reportedly been discovered. No word on any arrests at this time.

Gunfire claimed another victim early Sunday morning when police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the foot.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Benner Street just after midnight. The man victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

RELATED COVERAGE: Man arrested in connection to shooting over social distancing rules at Wawa in Juniata

Police: Man, 22, critical following shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Double shooting in Hunting Park leaves 2 men in critical condition

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP