Warning to Delaware County delivery drivers to turn off and lock vehicles when delivering

A warning for Delaware County delivery drivers from Clifton Heights Police, as they see an uptick in stolen vehicles left running while drivers make deliveries.

Officials with the Clifton Heights Police Department said they are aware of teens calling in fake orders to restaurants for delivery.

When the driver arrives, if the car is unlocked and running, the teens take the vehicle.

Authorities say two car thefts have taken place. Officers found the vehicles in nearby towns within hours.

The method was tried two other times, but the drivers turned their cars off and took their keys while attempting to deliver.

Police warn everyone to keep their vehicles locked, but issue the notice for delivery drivers to be aware of the practice and keep safe.