Watch: New video released in string of pride flag thefts targeting Bucks County shops
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police are hoping new surveillance footage will generate new leads in the search for thieves stealing pride flags in a Bucks County town.
Small shops in Doylestown became victim to recent thefts after pride flags were ripped from storefronts at least three times this month.
On June 11, a man in a hat is seen charging towards a store on East Oakland Avenue, yanking down the flag, then running off with it.
Just days prior, pride flags were stolen from a candy shop across the street two nights in a row.
New video released by police captures the suspect walking with a group just moments before one of the thefts.
Previous footage captured the suspect ripping the flags from the shop, walking away flag-in-hand both times.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.