Watch: New video released in string of pride flag thefts targeting Bucks County shops

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will generate new leads in the search for thieves stealing pride flags in a Bucks County town.

Small shops in Doylestown became victim to recent thefts after pride flags were ripped from storefronts at least three times this month.

On June 11, a man in a hat is seen charging towards a store on East Oakland Avenue, yanking down the flag, then running off with it.

Just days prior, pride flags were stolen from a candy shop across the street two nights in a row.

New video released by police captures the suspect walking with a group just moments before one of the thefts.

Previous footage captured the suspect ripping the flags from the shop, walking away flag-in-hand both times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



