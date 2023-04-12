Wawa Day: Free coffee all-day Thursday - plus a special surprise at every store
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is celebrating its birthday by giving back to its loyal customers!
Wawa Day kicks off bright and early Thursday with free coffees for everyone - any size, any flavor, all day long.
The annual event celebrates Wawa's first store opening in Folsom, Pennsylvania, back in 1964.
And this year, the Delaware Valley staple is adding a little something special.
One customer at each location will be crowned a "Day Brightener" by workers, and awarded a sash, mug and free coffee for a whole week.
Time to get the smiles ready!