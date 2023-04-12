Wawa Day: Free coffee all-day Thursday - plus a special surprise at every store

article

Wawa is celebrating its birthday by giving back to its loyal customers!

Wawa Day kicks off bright and early Thursday with free coffees for everyone - any size, any flavor, all day long.

The annual event celebrates Wawa's first store opening in Folsom, Pennsylvania, back in 1964.

And this year, the Delaware Valley staple is adding a little something special.

One customer at each location will be crowned a "Day Brightener" by workers, and awarded a sash, mug and free coffee for a whole week.

Time to get the smiles ready!