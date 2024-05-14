Wawa Welcome America: NeYo and Kesha will headline Fourth of July concert this year

article

Wawa Welcome America has officially announced its performers for its annual concert and fireworks display in Philadelphia.

NeYo and Kesha will take the stage at the 2024 Fourth of July concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"Get ready to party, Philly" Wawa Welcome America said in its announcement Tuesday.

The festival is a two-week-long celebration across the city that features free family-friendly events, like Wawa Hoagie Day, and four different nights of fireworks.

All those festivities will culminate with an epic concert on the Parkway at 7 p.m. July 4.

And with hits like "Closer," and "TiK ToK," NeYo and Kesha will undoubtedly put on an entertaining show!

Check out the full list of activities and performances on the Wawa Welcome America site.

