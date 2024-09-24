Weapons detection system approved for largest Delaware County school district

Delaware County’s largest school district is going high-tech with a new security system designed to keep students safe and weapons out of school.

The Upper Darby School Board unanimously voted to approve the purchase of a $1.1 million weapons detection system for three of its district’s secondary schools.

The Evolv system uses artificial intelligence to scan for all kinds of weapons. The system is being used in some of the biggest concert and sporting venues in the world, including Citizen’s Bank Park.

"I am asking you please, please put the kids and the staff’s safety first," said one parent, addressing the school board.

Two recent incidents in particular prompted the board to re-examine the proposal of a new system designed by the Massachusetts technology company. School administrators say in the first week of classes one student brought a gun to school and, in a separate incident, another student brought an ammunition magazine from a semi-automatic rifle.

Related article

Administrators say the system is much faster and more effective than traditional metal detectors.

"This is more, I would say, user-friendly. Similar to what you find at sporting venues. Making sure specific metals or what appears to be a gun are ruled out of being in a venue" said Upper Darby School Superintendent, Dr. Daniel McGarry.

The company says Evolv can scan up to 2,000 people an hour. The security lanes staffed by school administrators will soon be installed at Upper Darby High School, Upper Darby Middle School and Beverly Hills Middle School.

But, not everyone is on board with the plan. Some parents are worried their schools will look more like prisons.

"Have you looked at any studies on the potential negative impact on our psychologically vulnerable children?" asked one parent.

"I don’t believe treating the entire community of children like potential criminals is the best way to address their ongoing education," added another parent, addressing the board.

But most parents who spoke applauded the measure, citing the recent incidents and school shootings around the country. Some called it a sobering sign of the times as the board unanimously voted to approve the expenditure.

"The sole intent here is to protect kids, save lives and make sure nobody is in harm’s way," said McGarry.

The Evolv system should be installed in schools within four to six weeks.