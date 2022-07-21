Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Warning in effect as heatwave continues

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for a good portion of the Delaware Valley until Sunday at 8 p.m. It is issued as dangerous heat conditions persist throughout the region.

Saturday the heatwave continues, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in many locations. Sunday will likely see more locations top out around 100 degrees, with a higher degree of humidity. All the while, sunny skies prevail.

This is the warmest air the Delaware Valley has seen in a decade. The last 100 degree day or above was July 18, 2012. Two days of 100 degrees or above were recorded in July 2012.

Monday will be very hot and humid, as a front approaches. Storms should develop by the afternoon, bringing brief relief for Tuesday.

The heat will stretch on after that.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 98, Low: 80

SUNDAY: A record high. High: 100, Low: 82

MONDAY: Strong storms. High: 96, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 86, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 90, Low: 78

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 76