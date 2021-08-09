Weather Authority: Overnight storms will lead to hot, humid Tuesday

The heat is on as a possible fifth heat wave is knocking on the door of the region.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temperatures will climb Tuesday into the upper 80’s and low 90’s after overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms push through. Humidity will also be an issue, with heavy moisture remaining after Monday night and Tuesday morning’s rain.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

Peak heat should hit the area in the middle of the week, as temperatures should climb Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in a Thursday high temperature in the mid to upper 90’s, with sunshine. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Delaware Valley beginning Wednesday at noon and ending Friday at 8 p.m.

The heat should hopefully break by Sunday.

