Weather Authority: Overnight storms will lead to hot, humid Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The heat is on as a possible fifth heat wave is knocking on the door of the region.
FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temperatures will climb Tuesday into the upper 80’s and low 90’s after overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms push through. Humidity will also be an issue, with heavy moisture remaining after Monday night and Tuesday morning’s rain.
- Heat, humidity will return next week in the 'dog days' of summer
- Tornado outbreak: NWS report reveals new details about 9 tornadoes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
- July 29 tornado outbreak had more tornadoes than any other outbreak on record in Southeastern PA, NJ
- You think it gets humid in Philadelphia? 'Corn sweat' is causing 90-degree dew points in Iowa
- New 'destructive' severe thunderstorm warnings will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on your cell phone
Peak heat should hit the area in the middle of the week, as temperatures should climb Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in a Thursday high temperature in the mid to upper 90’s, with sunshine. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Delaware Valley beginning Wednesday at noon and ending Friday at 8 p.m.
The heat should hopefully break by Sunday.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement