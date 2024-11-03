Weekend shootings: 7 people, including teens, shot overnight in Philadelphia

Gun violence plagued the streets of Philadelphia once again as six different shootings left seven people injured over the course of several hours.

The first shooting erupted on the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A 34-year-old man was struck once in the back.

About a half hour later, a double shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Street left a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy with gunshots to the arm and finger.

Around the same time, a shooting on the 2400 block of West Oakdale Street led to a barricade situation at a house nearby.

A 47-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while police say another man was taken into custody.

Three more men, ages 23, 32 and 43, were struck in three separate shootings before the sun rose Sunday morning. All are said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in several of these shootings as police continue to investigate.