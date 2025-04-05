Man killed in hit-and-run walking along Wilmington road

article

The Brief A man was killed after a vehicle struck him on a Wilmington street. Delaware State Police said the vehicle drove off after the man was hit.



Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man walking along a Wilmington street late Friday night.

What we know:

Officials with Delaware State Police said troopers were called to Augustine Cut-Off, near Alapocas Drive Friday night, just after 11:30, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The unidentified man had been walking south along Augustine Cut-Off just south of Alapocas Drive, walking in the travel lane, according to authorities.

An unidentified vehicle was driving south on Augustine Cut-Off at that time. Officials said the front of the vehicle hit the man and then drove off.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the man died at the scene.

The road was then closed for about three hours while the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit began an investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling (302) 365-8484. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.