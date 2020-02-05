West Chester University aims to fix shortage of teachers of color

article

A school in Chester County is working to fix its shortage of teachers of color.

On Tuesday, West Chester University announced its partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s pilot program, “Aspire to Educate.”

Through the program, the university will host 45 Philadelphia high school juniors of color, giving them hands-on experience that it hopes will lead to a career in education.

The students will also receive some help with their college applications and financial aid forms.

State officials say that while Pennsylvania has more than 120,000 teachers, 96% are white, making its educator workforce the least diverse in the country.

The state also cites a significant drop in people seeking teaching certification: more than 65% since 2013.

The pilot program aims to address both the diminishing interest in the teaching profession and diversity within the educator workforce.

For more information about the program, see here.

