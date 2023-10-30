West Kensington man to serve life in prison for fatal shooting in 2021: DA

A 25-year-old man of West Kensington has been convicted for his involvement in a 2021 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Wissinoming, according to the DA’s office.

Michael Ortiz, 25, was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting Louis Alcazar, 33 on January 28, 2021, DA Larry Krasner and ADA Kathleen Lewis announced Monday.

According to the DA’s office, the shooting incident occurred on the 5700 block of Walker Street where they say Alcazar, who had just welcomed his first child, woke up in the middle of the night to feed his newborn when he then checked his phone and told his fiancée he was going to meet with someone for a moment. Officials say Alcazar left his house to meet Ortiz at the 5700 block of Walker Street.

Based on video footage, they say Ortiz entered Alcazar’s vehicle and five minutes later, the 25-year-old shot the victim three times.

Alcazar was lethally shot once in the chest and then as he was trying to exit his own vehicle to run away, the defendant shot him again in the right lower back and another time in his right hip, according to ADA Lewis. They say, the 33-year-old made it approximately 15 feet outside his vehicle before he collapsed and died in the middle of the street.

ADA Lewis explained the defendant fled and entered a White Chrysler 200 that was later recognized by another officer because of the distinctive front left bumper and quarter panel that was covered with black metal. The officer previously chased the car when the driver ended up crashing it, they say that officer tried to stop that same car three other times as well.

Officials say a phone call between the defendant and his brother, Francisco Ortiz, ultimately led to the connection of the car.

Francisco was already serving life in prison for his role in a fatal shooting in September 2019, and a few months later he shot an 11-month-old child who later died for which Francisco received a 37.5-85 year prison sentence.

Now, his brother Michael will also serve life without the possibility of parole for another act of gun violence.

With the help of an FBI agent, detectives, search warrants, text messages and recorded phone calls, an arrest was made within six months of the investigation.

According to DA Krasner, as of Monday at midnight, homicides in Philadelphia have decreased by 19 percent since last year and 21 percent since 2021.

Krasner revealed there has been a 25 percent reduction of shooting incidents and 26 percent decrease in shooting victims since last year. Overall gun violence numbers have decreased, with aggravated assault (other) being the only category that has increased from 2022.

During Monday’s press conference, DA Krasner also warned folks who even think about commiting gun-related crimes.

"Anybody who is thinking about becoming a gun or maybe already did, keep in mind what happened here," said Krasner. "This did not go well for Mr. Ortiz. It did not go well for other people connected to it. In fact, connected to him very closely when they picked up a gun. These are people who are now looking at expiring in jail. They're facing sentences of life without the possibility of parole."