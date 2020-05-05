Wildwood to reopen beaches, boardwalk, parks and playgrounds on May 8

Wildwood beaches, boardwalk, parks and playgrounds will reopen on Friday, May 8 for as the state begins to ease restrictions, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced Tuesday afternoon.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Activities permitted include walking, running, biking, etc.

Rosenello noted that everyone must follow the guidelines Gov. Phil Murphy has in place for activities in public places, including, “Walking, running, operating a wheelchair, or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart. When in public, individuals must practice social distancing and stay six feet apart whenever practicable, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners."

Short-term or transient rentals may resume effective Tuesday, May 26 in Wildwood and North Wildwood.

"The decisions regarding the reopening of retail and food service businesses rest with the Governor. However, North Wildwood and Wildwood have been proactive in our efforts to assist our retail and restaurant businesses as they navigate these unchartered waters," Rosenello added. "To that end, this summer you may see your favorite restaurant with dining tables outside of their establishment. These tables may be on private property, or they may be on public property. We are working hard to make sure that our friends in the retail and restaurant business survive this unique situation and I ask that everyone help these small businesses by patronizing them whenever you can."

Avalon and Stone Harbor also announced Tuesday they will be reopening beaches on Friday for exercise and fishing.

