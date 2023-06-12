Window smashed, cash stolen by car theft suspect in North Philadelphia: police

article

As vehicle thefts continue to plague the streets of Philadelphia, police are asking for the public's help to identify one suspect.

The victim's car was parked on 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue when it was burglarized last month.

Police say a man smashed the driver's side rear window, stole a plastic bag full of cash, then fled on foot.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear how much money was inside the bag, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.