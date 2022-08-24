Winner! Herr's reveals Philadelphia man as $10k-winner of 'Flavored by Philly' chip contest

Drum roll, please! Herr's has announced the winning flavor of it's "Flavored by Philly" contest - Long Hots and Sharp Provolone!

The flavor, submitted by Philadelphia beer wholesaler Ryan Reigel, was inspired by the legendary Philadelphia roast pork sandwich.

Reigel says he tried the sandwich before going to his first Eagles game with a friend - the same friend who sent him the link to enter the Herr's contest.

"He said you have to get it with long hots and sharp provolone." Reigel said of his first roast pork sandwich.

So, Reigel's friend must be getting a cut of his $10,000 winnings, right? Wrong!

"He's not getting a dime" Reigel said with a laugh. "We're doing something fun this weekend."

Reigel's Long Hots and Sharp Provolone chip beat out two other flavors: The 215 Special Sauce and Wiz WIt!

As the official winner, Reigel will receive a $10,000 check, a year supply of Herr's products and a $10,000 to Philabundance, his chosen charity.