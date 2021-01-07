Winner, winner: $1M Powerball ticket sold at Montgomery County gas station

article

Luck is in the air in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday lottery officials confirmed four winning tickets, including two in Philadelphia, were sold across the region. The total winnings of the combined tickets topped $6 million.

A day later the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market in Montgomery County.

The winning numbers which matched all five white balls were 01-20-22-60-66. The gas station earns a $5,000 reward for selling the lucky ticket.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $470 million, which promises the 10th largest payout in game history. The next drawing is Saturday night.

