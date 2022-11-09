Winning $2.6 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Chester County

article

It may not be worth over $2 billion, but one lucky winner is the proud owner of $2.6 million lottery ticket in Chester County. Was it you?

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue for the November 8 drawing.

The jackpot reached $2.6 million, and will go to a single ticket holder who matched all six numbers: 12-16-21-26-43-47.

Mr. Bottle Beverage will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 65,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in this drawing. To file a claim, visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website.