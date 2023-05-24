Witnesses lead police to suspect in Chinatown drive-by shooting that left man critically injured: officials

Witnesses who saw a drive-by shooting in Chinatown led investigators to the suspect, police say.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on 9th Street in the Chinatown section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot and transported to the Jefferson Hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Investigators say witnesses went to Jefferson Hospital and told police who the suspect was as the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police later stopped the suspect's vehicle on I-95, where they took them into custody and recovered the gun in the car, authorities say.

Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.