Woman, 25, critically injured after being shot during attempted carjacking in Wynnefield, police say

article

A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was shot during an attempted carjacking, Philadelphia police say.

According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 2800 block of Belmont Avenue in the city's Wynnefield section shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the 25-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a Hyundai when two suspects attempted to steal it and shot her in the left arm.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The woman was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was placed in critical condition, per police.

The two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities say.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group says the investigation is ongoing and active.