Woman, 44, shot and killed in Lehigh County, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania that occurred today at 4:40 a.m.

According to Deputy Coroner Rachel Tallarico, the shooting took place on the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road.

The 44-year-old woman suffered from gunshot wounds to the body, police say.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force.

