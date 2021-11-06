Woman, 52, killed in t-bone crash at intersection in Newark, police say

article

A Wilmington woman was killed and two men were hurt during a t-bone crash early Saturday morning in Newark, according to state police.

Margret Garrison, 52, and another man were riding in a Dodge Dakota when police say a 2001 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old man slammed into the driver's side door at the intersection of Ogletown-Stanton Road and Harmony Road.

Police say none of the victims were wearing their seatbelts during the crash.

Garrison was taken to Christiana Medical Center where she died, according to authorities. The 53-year-old passenger was treated and released by emergency medical responders.

The teenage driver was also taken to the Christiana Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fatal crash and subsequent investigation caused Ogletown-Stanton Road and Harmony Road to close for about three hours. Crash investigators said both traffic lights at the intersection were working properly, but they did not reveal who had a red light during the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to Delaware State Police.

