Woman, 72, shot on South Philadelphia street: police

A crime scene unfolds in South Philadelphia after a 72-year-old woman was shot.

The gunfire broke out on the 1200 block of Porter Street Thursday, a little before 5 p.m., according to authorities.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her stomach.

Medics rushed her to Jefferson University Hospital where she is listed as stable.

Police are investigating the scene, but haven’t recovered any weapons and no arrests have been made.

