Woman, 73, strangled to death by husband in South Jersey home: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 7:47pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - A 73-year-old woman was murdered in her own home this weekend, by her 73-year-old husband, according to Burlington County officials.

Police found the body of Linda Slavin in the bedroom of her home in the Moorestowne Woods Apartment Homes.

An autopsy determined her cause of death to be strangulation.

Her husband, Gerald Slavin, was taken into custody that same day.

He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and strangulation. 