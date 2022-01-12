Woman critically injured after stabbing amid Kensington house fire, police say

article

A 54-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed at a home on fire in Kensington.

Officials say the woman was the victim of a stabbing after a house fire on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street, Tuesday night, around 11 p.m.

Fire crews were called to the house at 11:05 and battled the fire, bringing it under control at 11:25.

MORE HEADLINES:

Philadelphia firefighter douses hot spots at a house fire in Kensington where a 54-year-old woman was found critically stabbed, officials said.

Details are few regarding the incident, but officials confirm the woman was found stabbed at the burning home. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway, while fire crews investigate the cause of the fire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter