Woman in custody after man shot, killed in West Philadelphia

Gun violence has claimed the life of a man in West Philadelphia and a woman has been taken into custody.

Wednesday afternoon was marred by gunfire on the 1400 block of North 53rd Street, just before 4 p.m., authorities said.

Responding officers found the victim, a man between the ages of 30 to 35, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and arm.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators found a weapon and took a woman into custody. The case is active with Homicide Detectives.

