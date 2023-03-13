Woman dies after crashing into train crossing post in Bucks County, coroner says
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A single-car crash in Bucks County claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman Monday morning.
Officials say the driver was speeding when she crashed into a train crossing post at the intersection of Broad and Front streets in Quakertown just before 6:30 a.m.
The woman, identified as 19-year-old Ashley Kulick, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death was ruled an accident from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.