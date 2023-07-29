Young man found shot multiple times inside car in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a young man injured in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The man, who police say appeared to be in his 20s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at North 51st Street and Haverford Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

He was inside a car at the time, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A motive and suspect description are not known at this time. No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered.