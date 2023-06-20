Woman pepper sprayed in face by woman loitering outside Oxford Circle business, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a woman they say assaulted another woman outside her own business earlier this month.
The victim, a 51-year-old woman, approached the suspect with a witness in broad daylight on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue.
They asked the loitering woman to leave the premise of their business, sparking an argument.
The woman then sprayed the victim in the face with a chemical agent, and fled, according to police.
The victim was treated by medics at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.