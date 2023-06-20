Woman pepper sprayed in face by woman loitering outside Oxford Circle business, police say

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a woman they say assaulted another woman outside her own business earlier this month.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, approached the suspect with a witness in broad daylight on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue.

They asked the loitering woman to leave the premise of their business, sparking an argument.

MORE HEADLINES:

The woman then sprayed the victim in the face with a chemical agent, and fled, according to police.

The victim was treated by medics at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.