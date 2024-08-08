Expand / Collapse search
Woman reveals gun on playground after brawl in Northeast Philly: police

By
Published  August 8, 2024 8:01pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police have recovered a video they say depicts a woman brandishing a firearm while a brawl occurred on a playground in Northeast Philadelphia Monday. 

The incident occurred on Monday at around 6:50 p.m. at Picarello Playground at 10801 Calera Road. 

Police recovered a video from social media of a woman, who is listed as the complainant, brandishing a firearm while three juvenile females were involved in a physical altercation. 

The woman contacted police and said she went to the Rec center after her family member called to tell her that a group of kids were harassing her. 

Upon the woman’s arrival, she said she initially broke up a gathering of kids who were around her relative.

She said as she was speaking with a Rec center employee, a second altercation broke out.

Police say while the woman was breaking up the fight, an unknown juvenile threatened to shoot her. 

That’s when police say the woman took her registered handgun out of her purse and held it to her side, ensuring the firearm was not pointed at anyone. 

She then put the weapon away when she said she no longer felt threatened. 

No injuries were reported, and no firearms were discharged. 

Police have noted that the woman did possess a valid license to carry a firearm (LTCF) at the time of the incident.


 