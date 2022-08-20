Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say

Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself.

The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.

As police provided medical treatment to the woman, the man was reportedly taken into custody.

Police say that was when the man grabbed the gun used during the shooting and shot himself in the head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both the victim and shooter were transported to a local hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition. Their names have not yet been released.

The shooting is currently under investigation.