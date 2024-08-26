Woman shot, killed trying to break up fight outside Kensington shop: police

Philadelphia police say a woman has lost her life after trying to intervene when a fight broke out on a Kensington street overnight.

A group of people were standing outside a store on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

When a fight ensued between two people, the woman attempted to break it up.

Moments later, police say one man pulled a gun as the woman stood between them.

She was struck at least one time in the upper body, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say they are gathering evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage, as they investigate.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.