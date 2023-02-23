Woman shot to death inside Philadelphia home, man in custody: police

article

A man is in custody after police say a woman was found fatally shot in the living room of a Philadelphia home Thursday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of Perlin Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest in the living room of the home. The victim was pronounced dead by responding medics, police said.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered by police, according to authorities.

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.